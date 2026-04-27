Here are the top stories on New Jersey 101.5 for Monday, April 27, 2026.

A juvenile is in critical condition after the e-bike they were riding collided with a car in Princeton (Princeton PD via Facebook/Canva) A juvenile is in critical condition after the e-bike they were riding collided with a car in Princeton (Princeton PD via Facebook/Canva) loading...

⬛ Juvenile critical after an e-bike crash with a car in Princeton

PRINCETON — A juvenile riding an e-bike is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Princeton on Sunday afternoon.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Ewing Street and Terhune Road just after 12 p.m.

The juvenile was tended to at the scene before being taken to a hospital. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened just a couple of months before a new law is to take effect in New Jersey, requiring juveniles, ages 15 and 16 to get an e-bike license, and for all e-bike owners to register and insure them.

Suspect in security incident during White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton Saturday, April 25, 2026 (@realDonaldTrump via Truth) / President Donald Trump (AP Suspect in security incident during White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton Saturday, April 25, 2026 (@realDonaldTrump via Truth) / President Donald Trump (AP loading...

⬛ Outrage, concern from NJ leaders after Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is joining other New Jersey leaders in denouncing political violence following the shooting at the white house correspondents' dinner.

The governor says she's thankful that president trump and everyone attending the dinner is safe. She is also grateful for the courage of first responders and for the brave secret service agent who suffered a gunshot wound. But she says political violence should not be an answer in our democracy. Democratic Senator Andy Kim also says threats and violence are unacceptable.

Meantime, Ocean County Assemblyman Paul Kanitra took to Facebook to criticize Sherrill, saying while he believes she's grateful Trump wasn't hurt, her previous comment calling him a clear and present danger to the nation is what gets people shot.

NJ Republican Party Chair Christine Hanlon quoted President Trump's call to recommit to resolving differences peacefully and blasted Democrats for comparing the president and his cabinet to Hitler.

Flooding on a Lakewood street 7/1/25 Flooding on a Lakewood street 7/1/25 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

⬛ One-third of NJ infrastructure at flood risk by 2050

A new report from Rebuild by Design finds that by 2050, a third of New Jersey’s critical infrastructure will be at serious risk of flooding. Design Director Amy Chester says that New Jersey has been overbuilding in areas that flood, leaving nowhere for water to go except for our communities.

The report finds New Jersey needs to invest $3 billion to make the state more resilient to flooding. That could include raising buildings and creating waterfront parks that act as berms.

Today, 1.3 million New Jersey residents live in a flood zone, according to the report. Cheser says if major changes are not made by 2050, more than a third of the state’s public infrastructure could be underwater in the next superstorm.

Mylar balloons can cause power outages if they are not disposed of properly, wans PSE&G (PSE&G) Mylar balloons can cause power outages if they are not disposed of properly, wans PSE&G (PSE&G) loading...

⬛ NJ residents warned: Party balloons can cut power to thousands

'Tis the season in New Jersey for proms, graduations, weddings, and other joyous celebrations, and most likely, Mylar balloons will be at the heart of party celebrations.

But, June is also the most popular month for power outages caused by Mylar balloons, so when the party is over, be sure to properly dispose of these balloons, said Nelson Dias, Senior Director for Transmission and Distribution Operations at PSE&G.

“When these balloons are released outdoors, they don’t just disappear. They often come down somewhere and quite often that’s right onto a power line. And if they contact one of our power lines in our overhead distribution system, they can bring down energized lines. That’s what we like to call a face-to-face fault in the industry,” Dias said.

When that happens, it can create a short circuit, which can lead to immediate outages. In some cases, it can damage equipment like transformers and protective devices, and can even de-energize an entire circuit. For the public, that means homes and businesses can lose critical power in an instant, Dias explained.

One Mylar balloon can take out power to hundreds, even thousands of customers at once, he warned.

With all these issues, PSE&G is reminding customers to have fun at their joyous celebrations, but to be responsible with Mylar balloons so they don’t fly away and get caught in power lines.

Dias urged customers not to release Mylar balloons outdoors. Securing balloons with a weight is another way to mitigate the situation.

Consider some non-metallic or biodegradable options when purchasing balloons.

Whenever discarding Mylar balloons, puncture it several times to release the helium, then throw them in the garbage.

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