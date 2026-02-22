I've found one of my new favorite restaurants in New Jersey, and it was one that I had never heard of before.

It's called Mistral and it's right in the heart of Princeton. You can find them at 66 Witherspoon Street in Princeton.

They've got a bar as well as indoor seating, but I got to sit in their outdoor patio that's got a gorgeous fireplace and is heated by heat lamps that hang from the ceiling.

If you're looking for a great romantic spot to take a date, Mistral is exactly that place.

They've got an expansive menu, and everything that's on it looks delicious. I can speak for the burrata, it comes with focaccia, prosciutto, tomatoes, and pickled peppers. I also had the Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, which comes with soy ginger dressing, horseradish aioli, and crispy shallots. Both were fantastic.

For my dinner, or "medium plates" as they call them, I got the pappardelle, which comes with lamb ragu, creme fraiche, and pecorino​. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better meal elsewhere.

Here's how their website describes them:

"Offering a stunning mix of taste, style, and atmosphere, Mistral is recognized for its superlative emphasis on fresh, local ingredients and artistically plated dishes. The culinary team, led by Chef Scott Anderson, has curated a progressive menu of culturally influenced and inventive small plates for guests to savor and share time and again."

I'd say it's pretty spot on.

As far as the ambiance, if you're sitting inside it gives the perfect dim lighting for a date night with your significant other, and the outdoor patio has that same feel. The heat lamps work wonders. You wouldn't have had any idea it was winter.

