Taxcrastination: yeah we know we have to do it, but we still don't.

It’s early March...already! We can feel spring in the air. And we can feel that tex deadline looming too.

You’ve seen those W-2s sitting on your desk since late January. Extensions of envelopes have been torn and peeked into. You know the April 15 deadline is creeping up — yet here we are, deep in the abyss of taxcrastination. That’s the act of putting off your taxes despite knowing full well the deadline — aka impending doom — is right around the corner.

According to national surveys, roughly 29% of Americans admit they procrastinate doing their taxes and wait until the last minute to file. Nearly one-third say they simply don’t feel prepared or don’t even know the deadline without a little reminder.

Why We Put Off the Inevitable

Sound familiar? We treat tax prep like that check engine light that’s been glowing for weeks — and we still avoid the mechanic. Or like that nagging toothache you think will just “go away.” Remember school? You had a book report due at the end of the month, and with three weeks to go you thought, “Eh, tomorrow…I’ll start tomorrow.” The result? April 14 all-nighters. Same vibes.

Maybe it’s like avoiding the gym. You walk past it all week thinking, “I’ll go tomorrow.” When you actually show up though? You’re glad you did. The hardest part was starting. The same goes for your taxes.

We’re told the IRS will start accepting returns as early as late January — yet nearly 1 in 4 Americans procrastinate because they dread the process, think it’s too complicated, too time consuming, or fear owing money.

Flip the Script: The Relief After You Start

Here’s the kicker: once you sit down and start, it’s not the end of the world. You’re online right now — just open that folder and launch TurboTax (or your favorite tax app). You’ll likely finish faster than you expected. And once it’s done? Sweet relief. That’s a feeling worth chasing. Yeah, I'll keep telling myself that, even though I'd rather go on a hike!

If you’re expecting a refund, getting it sooner rather than later means more cash in your pocket now. And if you think you might owe — the relief of knowing where you stand beats that nagging anxiety of avoiding it. Ha.

I'll keep telling myself that too!