Sometimes I wonder if I’m still middle class. Jersey’s expenses seem to keep going up, faster than most wages, and it’s hard not to think about it. With the latest numbers showing what counts as middle class in New Jersey, I keep asking myself: is the middle really still middle?

What Counts as Middle Class in New Jersey?

Analysts generally define middle class as households earning roughly two‑thirds to twice the median income. In New Jersey, that translates to about $66,500 on the low end and $200,000 on the high end. A $100,000 salary sits comfortably in the lower part of that range, but the reality of living here tells a different story.

Housing Costs That Make $100k Feel Small

Housing costs are the first thing that can make $100,000 feel smaller than expected. Median home prices are well above the national average, and property taxes are among the highest in the country. For a $400,000 house, property taxes alone could run around $9,000 a year. The state average is $10,500. Mortgage payments on that kind of house are often $2,800 to $3,200 a month, not including insurance and taxes. Rent isn’t much easier. Median rents across the state hover around $1,800 a month, and closer to major cities, the number is higher.

The True Cost of Living on a $100k Salary

After federal and state income taxes, Social Security and Medicare, typical health insurance, and a modest retirement contribution, someone making $100,000 in New Jersey usually brings home around $5,200 to $5,300 a month. Factor in housing at those rates, and a lot of that paycheck disappears before groceries, transportation, utilities, or childcare. There’s still room for life outside bills, but not a lot of margin for extras or emergencies, especially in the pricier parts of the state.

How Much Do You Really Need to Feel Middle Class?

So what salary makes it feel like middle class in New Jersey? Some studies suggest closer to $150,000 or more if the goal is more breathing room — being able to handle housing, taxes, and other necessities without worrying every month. At that level, there’s more room for savings, trips, or even some fun, though the high property taxes and cost of living mean it still isn’t a luxury lifestyle.

Looking at the numbers this way, it’s clear that $100,000 still puts someone in the middle class by definition. But in New Jersey, “middle class” doesn’t necessarily mean a comfortable, worry-free life. It’s more like walking a tightrope: you’re technically fine, but any unexpected cost can make a real difference. That’s why it’s easy to feel like the middle is shrinking, even when the paycheck seems healthy...on paper.