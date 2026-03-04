Wouldn’t It Be Nice if we don’t get any more snow and can look forward to some real post-Memorial Day partying?

Wouldn’t it be Fun Fun Fun to get into a true summer vibe?

Well, Don’t Worry Baby, we’ve got you covered.

Read More: How warm weather in New Jersey spark hope for sunny days

The Beach Boys Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

Beach Boys performing in New Jersey

The iconic and ultimate summer party group, the Beach Boys, are coming to the State Theatre on May 30.

“The Sounds of Summer” tour is stopping at State Theatre New Jersey that Saturday to cap off a very special night.

Tickets go on sale March 6 for what promises to be a night of Good Vibrations.

(Okay, fine, I’ll stop)

You can purchase tickets for just the show. Or you can go earlier to STNJ’s Night in Lights annual benefit.

Mike Love Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images loading...

A fun night, for a great cause!

The night raises support for their education and community engagement programs, bringing powerful performing arts experiences to more than 30,000 people every year. You can read more about that here.

Whether you make a longer night of it and be there for everything or just want to attend the show, it promises to be a real taste of summer before June even hits.

The Beach Boys, still led by Mike Love, are as American as hot dogs and apple pie. They’ve sold over 100 million records and had 37 Top 40 hits.

They’ve been at it since 1961, and they’re going to Do It Again (I swear that’s the last one), May 30 at State Theatre.

Save me a beach towel! More information at stnj.org.

