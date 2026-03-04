It’s always great to see hard work pay off. Even better if part of the payoff is New Jerseyans being well-fed (selfish, I know, but we like our food).

That’s the case with the story of Shore Good Eats on the Jersey shore.

They’re known for their mouthwateringly diverse menu, including burgers, sandwiches, breakfast foods, stuffed grilled cheeses, egg rolls, soups, salads, and specialty drinks.

The eatery started out 10 years ago as a food truck business, then two years later were so successful that they were able to open a cafe in Neptune City.

They became so popular that they’re a food partner of the New Jersey Devils, and now they’re moving on up to a bigger location.

Shore Good Eats realshoregood via Instagram/ canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Shore Good Eats is moving to Bayville

It was announced on their social media pages that after eight years in Neptune City, they will be moving to a larger space in Bayville, NJ.

Shore Good Eats will be in Berkley Plaza, 439 Route 9 in the Bayville Section of Berkley Township.

There will be a seating area, a bakeshop, or if you’re on the go, you can order takeout.

Shore Good Eats realshoregood via Instagram/ canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Bayville residents are excited

Locals expressed their eagerness to try the new location after the restaurant’s announcement on social media.

“Bayville is getting a great addition! Can't wait to check out Shore Good Eats,” said one Facebook user. “Wedged between ShopRite and Pet Supplies plus means you’ll be seeing me 3-4 days a week,” posted another. One of the more subtle comments was “YES IM SO EXCITED!”

Shore Good Eats realshoregood via Instagram/ canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Good Vibes. Good Times. Good Eats.

When asked if alcohol would be served on the premises, the owners responded that it wouldn’t be, but they did point out that there’s a liquor store nearby and you can BYOB.

An opening date has not yet been announced, but if you want to start getting excited, you can check out what they have to offer on their website.

Delaware Bay Beaches in Cumberland & Salem Counties Saturday February 21, 2026 was a gorgeous day along the Delaware Bay in Cumberland and Salem County NJ. It was the calm before the storm. When everyone else was attacking the supermarkets, I had a quiet day snapping photos along what I call Jersey's forgotten south west bay shore. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

10 things we do in Jersey that other states just won't understand Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈