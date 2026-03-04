We've all been there before. That moment when we're trying to get somewhere but can't because of an endless red light.

In most cases, this occurs during the off hours of the day. In other words, the times when the least amount of people are on the road.

I know I've had this happen to me a good number of times. More often than not, it would happen at night.

But why is that? Why does it seem like traffic lights get stuck on red more often after the sun goes down? Believe it or not, there is some logic behind this.

Why do lights get stuck at night?

Recently, I ran into an old friend who I went to school with. They now work on traffic signals, which I happened to find very interesting.

One thing I was curious about is why it seems some traffic lights don't change at night, even though sensors are clearly visible. Was there a reason behind this?

As it turns out, there are certain things that can prevent the sensor from seeing us at night. And one of those things is if you drive a dark vehicle.

Apparently, those sensors might have a hard time seeing a black or dark car at night rolling up to an intersection. Sometimes, flashing the highs is all you need to do to get the sensor to see you. Or, you can roll back and forth a bit to create movement that'll show that you are indeed there. Never knew that about the dark color car.

Red traffic light with camera sensor Mike Brant TSM loading...

A dirty lens

Another thing that might prevent the sensor from seeing you is if the lens on the sensor is dirty. Another thing I never considered.

Just like if your glasses are foggy, a dirty lens can have the same effect on one of those sensors. Again, a small roll or flashing of the highs might be all you need to do for that sensor to see you.

I guess if I come across this again I'll report the light so crews can come take a look for themselves. The things you learn just by striking up a conversation. Who knew?

