🔥A fast-moving fire destroyed the Grits & Grace restaurant in Berkeley

🔥A GoFundMe campaign raised over $20,000 in 24 hours

🔥The owners say they’re determined to reopen Grits & Grace

BERKELEY — An Ocean County community is rallying for the owners of a restaurant destroyed by fire Monday night, as the owners express gratitude for the support.

Firefighters were called around 10 p.m. to the Grits & Grace restaurant on Route 9 in the Bayville section. Heavy fire caused the roof to collapse.

Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen area along the north wall. The fire was ruled accidental, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

“In a matter of moments, the fire took away the business they worked so hard to build, along with their equipment, supplies, and livelihood," GoFundMe campaign organizer Sarah Stuhl said on the page. "While raising their young daughter, this family poured everything they had into their restaurant, staff, family, friends, and the community they serve."

The campaign raised over $20,000 in a single day. The PaciDough Pizza Joint in South Toms River will hold a fundraiser on Wednesday and donat of 25% of the shop's proceeds and $10 from every brunch pizza to the campaign.

"Our hearts are with our friends and neighbors. We’ve loved collaborating with them in the past, and now it’s our turn to have their backs," the pizza shop said.

Grits and Grace on Route 9 in the Bayville section of Berkeley Grits and Grace on Route 9 in the Bayville section of Berkeley (Sarah Stuhl viaGoFundMe) loading...

Owners thank firefighters and vow to rebuild

On Wednesday morning, the owners of Grits & Grace posted a message on their Facebook page thanking first responders for their "courage, bravery, and professionalism" that allowed their building to remain standing. They are also thankful for the support from friends, employees, neighbors, and community members who came to the fire despite the late hour.

"Our little restaurant has been a place where we’ve built real relationships with people from so many different places," the restaurant owners said. "It’s where our daughter grew up. It’s where we’ve watched young employees walk in as kids and grow into thriving young adults. So many memories, milestones, and moments of life have been shared within those walls."

The owners said that they don't have a timeline but vow to rebuild.

"One thing we know for certain: we will rebuild. No matter how long it takes or how challenging the road ahead may be, we will come back stronger. Grits & Grace will be back in our home serving smiles and grits again soon," the owners said.

