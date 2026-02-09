🏋️ Police say multiple locker-room thefts were reported at a gym over several weeks.

BAYVILLE — An Ocean County man has been charged with theft at a local gym.

Series of thefts reported at Bayville Retro Fitness

Berkeley Township police responded to several theft calls in January and the beginning of February at the Retro Fitness Gym, located at 333 Route 9 in Bayville.

During four separate calls, items such as cash and clothing were reported stolen from unsecured lockers in the gym’s locker room, police said.

Victim catches suspect rummaging through gym locker

The final victim went into the locker room on Friday, February 6, and found a man rummaging through his duffel bag.

The victim immediately alerted Retro Fitness staff, who, in turn, called the Berkeley Township Police Department.

Police identify Bayville man as suspect in multiple thefts

Gym staffers confronted the man, who was later identified as Mario Cruz-Hernandez, 30, of Bayville, while still inside the gym. He remained on scene until the authorities arrived.

An investigation linked Cruz-Hernandez to all four alleged thefts at Retro Fitness. Detectives found stolen property belonging to the other victims, which was returned to the rightful owners.

Charges filed, police warn about unsecured lockers

All of the reported thefts were from lockers that did not have locks on them.

Cruz-Hernandez was charged with four counts of theft and one count of criminal attempt.

He was released on a summons pending a court appearance.

