Where are all my Burger King fans in the Dirty Jerz? Rise up and pay attention. You’re going to have a good week!

Here’s what’s up.

Burger King is running a promotion the week of March 8 through March 14 you’ll want to know about for when you’re on your way to work or school.

The burger chain just launched a full week of breakfast freebies. They’re even giving a bonus St. Patrick’s Day deal. All you need to do is be one of their Royal Perks members and make a small purchase, according to Tomsriver.org.

They got this freebie train rolling on Sunday and Monday with a free burrito junior and a free breakfast croissant. There are still plenty of freebies left this week, though, so here they are.

The Freebies

Tuesday, March 10, is a free mixed ice coffee.

Wednesday, March 11, will be free five-count French toast sticks.

Thursday, March 12, you can look forward to a free large order of Burger King hashbrowns.

Friday, March 13, nothing unlucky here since you can get a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit for free.

Now all you need to do is buy $3.00 of regular breakfast items and have that loyalty card to get these deals. But on Saturday, March 14, it gets trickier.

That’s 3/14. Pi Day.

So if you spend $3.14 or more, you get a free Hershey’s Sundae pie or a cinnamon apple pie.

Royal Perk Member

To get these freebies all week, make sure you’re signed up as a Royal Perks member and activate the daily offer before checkout on their app or website on your phone.

Oh, and that Saint Patrick’s Day deal? The luck continues. On March 17, you get large onion rings for only $2, no other purchase necessary.