NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 9

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 9

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature69° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:25pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 9:07a		High
Tue 3:15p		Low
Tue 9:57p		High
Wed 3:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:31a		High
Tue 2:49p		Low
Tue 9:21p		High
Wed 3:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:43a		High
Tue 3:03p		Low
Tue 9:33p		High
Wed 3:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:35a		High
Tue 2:45p		Low
Tue 9:25p		High
Wed 3:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:14a		Low
Tue 1:12p		High
Tue 6:55p		Low
Wed 2:02a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 9:00a		High
Tue 3:14p		Low
Tue 9:49p		High
Wed 3:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:21a		Low
Tue 12:46p		High
Tue 6:02p		Low
Wed 1:36a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 9:42a		High
Tue 4:16p		Low
Tue 10:22p		High
Wed 4:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:36a		High
Tue 2:59p		Low
Tue 9:17p		High
Wed 3:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 9:01a		High
Tue 3:26p		Low
Tue 9:38p		High
Wed 3:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:50a		High
Tue 3:13p		Low
Tue 9:25p		High
Wed 3:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 9:40a		High
Tue 4:08p		Low
Tue 10:15p		High
Wed 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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