Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 72°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 69° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:25pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:07a High

Tue 3:15p Low

Tue 9:57p High

Wed 3:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:31a High

Tue 2:49p Low

Tue 9:21p High

Wed 3:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:43a High

Tue 3:03p Low

Tue 9:33p High

Wed 3:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:35a High

Tue 2:45p Low

Tue 9:25p High

Wed 3:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:14a Low

Tue 1:12p High

Tue 6:55p Low

Wed 2:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:00a High

Tue 3:14p Low

Tue 9:49p High

Wed 3:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:21a Low

Tue 12:46p High

Tue 6:02p Low

Wed 1:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:42a High

Tue 4:16p Low

Tue 10:22p High

Wed 4:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:36a High

Tue 2:59p Low

Tue 9:17p High

Wed 3:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:01a High

Tue 3:26p Low

Tue 9:38p High

Wed 3:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:50a High

Tue 3:13p Low

Tue 9:25p High

Wed 3:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:40a High

Tue 4:08p Low

Tue 10:15p High

Wed 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

How to start your first garden Gallery Credit: Judi Franco