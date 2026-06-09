NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 9
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:07a
|High
Tue 3:15p
|Low
Tue 9:57p
|High
Wed 3:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:31a
|High
Tue 2:49p
|Low
Tue 9:21p
|High
Wed 3:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:43a
|High
Tue 3:03p
|Low
Tue 9:33p
|High
Wed 3:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:35a
|High
Tue 2:45p
|Low
Tue 9:25p
|High
Wed 3:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:14a
|Low
Tue 1:12p
|High
Tue 6:55p
|Low
Wed 2:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:00a
|High
Tue 3:14p
|Low
Tue 9:49p
|High
Wed 3:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:21a
|Low
Tue 12:46p
|High
Tue 6:02p
|Low
Wed 1:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:42a
|High
Tue 4:16p
|Low
Tue 10:22p
|High
Wed 4:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:36a
|High
Tue 2:59p
|Low
Tue 9:17p
|High
Wed 3:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:01a
|High
Tue 3:26p
|Low
Tue 9:38p
|High
Wed 3:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:50a
|High
Tue 3:13p
|Low
Tue 9:25p
|High
Wed 3:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:40a
|High
Tue 4:08p
|Low
Tue 10:15p
|High
Wed 4:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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