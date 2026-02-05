Ah, CHECK ENGINE light confessions....we all have 'em!

Let’s be honest — the check engine light is the most ignored thing in New Jersey besides speed limit signs. It comes on, we glance at it, and immediately convince ourselves it’s either wrong, dramatic, or something we’ll deal with “next week.” And by next week, we mean months from now. I've said before, that light is just a marketing scheme by dealership service departments.

News reports and surveys keep saying the same thing: a huge chunk of drivers admit they ignore dashboard warning lights, mostly because of time, money, or straight-up denial. If the car still starts and isn’t making a noise that sounds like metal eating metal, we keep it moving, for many at least a month goes by. Some leave it on forever. If it is making a noise, just turn up the radio!

Why New Jersey drivers ignore the check engine light

Which brings me to my confession. And my regret.

I just dropped over $2,500 on my 2015 Honda CR-V. Painful. And yes, that bill is directly tied to me ignoring the check engine light. It first came on when the car politely reminded me I was due for an oil change. Did I handle it right away? Of course not. I sent it another 10,000 miles. Ten. Thousand. Miles. I’m embarrassed typing that.

My $2,500 Honda CR-V mistake

The worst part wasn’t even the driving — it was the constant guilt. Every time I turned the key and saw that light, I felt this low-level anxiety, like I was tempting fate. But here’s the thing: I hate disrupting my routine. The older I get, the more I hate it. Dropping the car off, grabbing an Uber, rearranging my day, going back to pick it up, and then paying whatever number they slide across the counter? I hate all of it. So I avoided it.

Turns out, it needed way more than an oil change. New tires. An oil-leaking gasket. Brakes. Wiper blades. Little things that aren’t little when they stack up. All of it just to pass inspection. Guess that’s the price you pay for driving a paid-off vehicle and pretending warning lights are optional.

Photo by Kate Ibragimova on Unsplash Photo by Kate Ibragimova on Unsplash loading...

Jersey drivers sound off on ignoring car warning lights

And apparently, I’m in very good company. Jersey drivers have thoughts. Lots of them. Reddit-style honesty, no filter:

“Ignored mine for like three months because I didn’t have time. Ended up being a catalytic converter. $2,200 later I magically found the time.”

“If that light comes on, I’m calling my mechanic same day. I learned once. Never again.”

“Mine’s been on so long I don’t even notice it anymore. It’s just part of the dashboard vibe.”

“I told myself it was probably just a sensor. Spoiler: it was not just a sensor.”

“I waited until inspection forced my hand. Worst financial decision of that year.”

“I jump on it immediately because Jersey inspections don’t play.”

“Drove with it on for six months. Regret is an understatement.”

What mechanics say happens when you wait

Mechanics say this happens constantly. People don’t ignore the check engine light because they’re reckless — they ignore it because life is busy, money’s tight, and nobody wants bad news. The problem is that ignoring it almost guarantees worse news later. What could’ve been a quick fix turns into a major repair, and suddenly you’re rearranging your life anyway, just with a much bigger bill. I learned the hard way.

So yeah. That’s my confession. I ignored the light. I paid for it. Lesson learned. Now every time that thing flickers, I feel personally attacked.

Now if only my body had a check engine light… maybe I’d stop ignoring that too.

Be honest — is yours on right now?