As I have been reporting for months, the state Department of Health has enacted new rules that are a direct assault on your medical freedom and rights as parents.

There will be a statewide database of vaccine status, by name, with no real way to opt out.

Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey vaccine rules raise privacy concerns

Then, the government is going to exempt the state's database and process for declaring a public health emergency from the Open Public Records Act. This is one of the last things keeping our government transparent.

Beyond these two problematic and freedom-eroding actions, they will empower private institutions to actively discriminate against you if you do not follow the narrative of CDC-scheduled vaccines.

You could lose access to state-funded education and private day care and education settings simply by exercising your right as a mom and dad.

This means that even if your family has a valid religious exemption, a private school could refuse to enroll your child, and the state would back that decision.

Photo by Ian Talmacs on Unsplash Photo by Ian Talmacs on Unsplash loading...

Vaccine mandates, religious exemptions and access to schools in NJ

If these rules are implemented, the target is religious families who have as much of a right to choice in education as anyone else in our state.

This is an egregious attempt to push the long arm of government coercion when it comes to your family's private medical decisions.

We lived through the Murphy COVID lockdowns.

We saw people across the state shamed and fired for not complying with the political science of masks, distance and vaccines.

Imagine if they have the power to implement forced vaccines and medical devices, even if you are homeschooling your children?

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash loading...

Legal challenge seeks to roll back NJ public health rules

These measures are starting to reflect the communist policies in China, not the policies that should be impossible if we had a government that followed the U.S. Constitution.

But as I've said for years, no one is coming to save us.

As parents, residents, educators, and citizens, we must step up and speak out.

So, act by helping courageous attorneys, John Coyle and Dana Wefer, who are fighting hard to restore the rights Trenton is taking away.

Contribute here.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈