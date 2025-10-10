As I've discussed on air and written about on this site, it is alarming that the NJ Department of Health is proposing new code changes that would codify that private schools and childcare centers can deny students with religious exemptions.

This means that even if your family has a valid religious exemption, a private school could refuse to enroll your child, and the state would back that decision.

If these rules are implemented, the target are religious families who have as much of a right to choice in education as anyone else in our state.

Parents warn of government overreach after Murphy-era mandates

This is an egregious attempt to push the long arm of government coercion when it comes to YOUR family's private medical decisions.

We lived through the Murphy COVID lockdowns. We saw people across the state shamed and fired for not complying with the political science of masks, distance and vaccines. Imagine if they have the power to implement forced vaccines and medical devices even if you are homeschooling your children?

These measures are starting to reflect the communist policies in China, not the policies that should be impossible if we had a government that followed the U.S. Constitution.

But as I've said for years, no one is coming to save us. As parents, residents, educators, and citizens, we must step up and speak out.

Over the next few days, you have the opportunity to add your voice to the resistance against these draconian polices changes.

Here is the link to make public comments, and here is the link to alert your local legislators.

The NJDOH wants to quietly rewrite the rules so private schools can legally turn away children with religious exemptions.

This isn’t just about vaccines; it’s about protecting parental rights and religious freedom in education.

Here's a list of talking points from our team of moms, medical professionals and concerned citizens to make it easier for you to explain the coming crisis to friends and family:

Why the Rules Changes Matter to You

Right now, the ability of private schools to deny religious exemptions isn’t clearly written into state code, it’s based on interpretation, not law.

These new rules would cement that authority and make it much harder for families to challenge discrimination based on their religious beliefs.

Once codified, future administrations could expand these powers to more schools or programs.

What This Means for Families

Families who rely on private or faith-based education could find doors closed to them if their beliefs don’t align with the school’s vaccine policies.

It would create two classes of families; those who comply with every new vaccine added to the CDC schedule, and those who are shut out of educational options for religious reasons.

Normalizing exclusion by vaccination/medical status (vaccine cards during COVID)

The rule could pressure private schools to adopt stricter policies just to stay compliant or avoid liability.

Bottom Line

The NJDOH isn’t just updating health code, it’s reshaping access to education through regulation, not legislation.

Allowing private schools to discriminate against students whose religious beliefs prevent vaccination creates a slippery slope of normalizing discrimination based on medical status of NJ residents.

This move sidesteps the Legislature and weakens parental rights and religious freedom in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

