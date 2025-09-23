It was a years-long battle to expose the truth throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Lies about vaccine efficacy, a rush to market and mandates that cost many first responders and teachers their jobs.

Shadow and actual bans on social media, arrests for non-compliance. Business closures, isolation and spikes in mental health concerns, especially among children.

It's a dark period that we should do everything in our power to prevent from ever happening again.

NJ health department pushes new vaccine data collection rules

The State Department of Health is looking to begin a mass collection of health and vaccination data from adults and kids across the state.

They are attempting to shield themselves from public records requests as well. This will potentially allow government to go unchecked in locking us down for an "outbreak" that they don't have to be held accountable to the data they use.

Vaccine mandates and loss of exemptions raise concerns

The new rules will also empower government and private institutions to force vaccines as a job or school requirement. This is the opposite of what we fought for in the medical freedom movement starting in 2019, when the Trenton insiders came after the religious exemption.

Unfortunately, both candidates for New Jersey governor support vaccine mandates so we are simply going to have to fight this latest egregious overreach on our own.

Advocates warn of ‘epistemic capture’ and loss of trust

Ann Tomoko Rosen, a patient rights advocate who co-founded the The Center for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine in Union County, explains that the new rules “will further erode public confidence.”

“This is what philosophers of science call epistemic capture: when one institution controls the flow of information so completely that its interpretation becomes the only possible truth,” she writes in this article that helps us understand the rules so we can rally against them.

“If the government both collects all the data and shields it from public view, then the ‘facts’ about outbreaks, deaths, or vaccine failures are whatever the Department says they are — beyond challenge, and beyond verification.”

Rosen ends the article by saying, "If New Jersey wants to safeguard both health and liberty, it must balance the equation."

If you want to fight this, click here, and if you have any questions about the comment forms contact info@njstandsup.org.

