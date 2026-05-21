Five baby sharks just arrived at this popular NJ attraction

Full disclosure? It is taking me a while to begin writing this because all I have going through my head is that vapid “Baby Shark” children’s song.

Focus, Jeff, focus!

So there was some joyous news shared recently. Well, if you find sharks joyous. They certainly do at SEA LIFE. That’s the aquarium at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

Five new shark pups were welcomed there recently, according to News12 NJ. They are baby whitespotted bamboo sharks.

Baby White-Spotted Bamboo Shark | Created using Canva (Townsquare Media/Sea Life New Jersey) Baby White-Spotted Bamboo Shark | Created using Canva (Townsquare Media/Sea Life New Jersey) loading...

It’s a kind I never heard of. How about you?

Currently classified as Near Threatened, these sharks are nocturnal bottom feeders and common from Japan and Taiwan down to Indonesia, India, and Madagascar. As adults, they can reach a size of about three and a half feet. They’re only four to five inches long at birth, however.

"All five bundles of joy are now in their new Shark & Ray Nursery, SEA LIFE New Jersey’s first habitat dedicated to young sharks and rays," SEA LIFE shared in a statement.

Two sharks at Sea Life New Jersey at American Dream have made a unanimous Super Bowl prediction (Sea Life New Jersey) Two sharks at Sea Life New Jersey at American Dream have made a unanimous Super Bowl prediction (Sea Life New Jersey) loading...

At night these sharks feed on small fish, snails, and crabs with teeth that are specially designed to crush shells. A freaky thing about the whitespotted bamboo shark is they can actually "walk" using their pectoral and abdominal fins, and are capable of moving backward. Being bottom feeders, I suppose this is a perfect design feature.

If you want to welcome these baby sharks SEA LIFE is open Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You’ll find them at 1 American Dream Way in East Rutherford.

But if you go, please don’t sing that song.

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Solve these picture puzzles Convert these pictures/Emoji into the correct responses. These pictures are NOT describing the answer — they're telling you which words and sounds to say. The answers are at the bottom. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia