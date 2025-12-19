The freedom-hating government in Trenton is at it again.

Despite winning an even bigger margin in the Legislature, further diminishing any relevance of the Republican majority, the Democrats are using the lame duck period to shove more draconian measure down our throats.

In a 400+ page document, the Department of Health is changing rules that will do a few things that you should be very concerned about.

Statewide New Jersey vaccine database raises privacy concerns

There will be a statewide database of vaccine status, by name, with no real way to opt out. Then, the government is going to exempt the state's database and process for declaring a public health emergency from the Open Public Records Act.

This is one of the last things keeping our government transparent.

Beyond these two problematic and freedom-eroding actions, they will empower private institutions to actively discriminate against you if you do not follow the narrative of CDC-scheduled vaccines.

You could lose access to state-funded education and private day care and education settings simply by exercising your right as a mom and dad.

Parental rights and education access at risk in New Jersey

The good news is Dana Wefer and John Coyle, two of New Jersey's toughest attorneys fighting for all of us, are suing on our behalf.

The bottom line is that the state is moving to amend the "sanitary code," which will impact your day-to-day decisions without following the statute requiring a public hearing.

Dana Wefer joined me on the show this morning to discuss the case:

They are simply ignoring the legislative and legal process to change the rules to benefit their radical agenda.

Lawsuit challenges Murphy administration over rule changes

The suit is not about the merits of the changes; the suit is simply to require the government to follow the rules.

We're asking for you to contribute to this effort with whatever you can spare.

Here's a link to the Give-Send-Go site dedicated to raising the necessary funds to continue the legal battle against Murphy and the Trenton bureaucrats to preserve and protect our rights as Americans living in New Jersey.

Read all about the details of this egregious and illegal government overreach here:

💉NJ schools may deny kids with religious exemptions

💉NJ Health Codes are changing: What you need to know

💉Public urged to comment on New Jersey's vaccine policy changes

