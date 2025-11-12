New Jersey has some of the toughest laws on the books to protect you and your family from discrimination.

One of the things that is valued most, and reflect in our laws, and our nation's federal laws, is a protection of your religious freedom. That means you have rights that cannot be taken away by government or private institutions.

Apparently the New Jersey Department of Health, run by radicals in the Murphy Administration, did not get the message.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

State Health Department’s sweeping new vaccine rules raise alarm

In a 400+ page document, the DOH is changing rules that will do a few things that you should be very concerned about.

There will be a statewide database of vaccine status, by name, with no real way to opt out.

Then, the government is going to exempt the state's database and process for declaring a public health emergency from the Open Public Records Act. which is one of the last things keeping our government transparent.

Beyond these two problematic and freedom eroding actions, they will empower private institutions the actively discriminate against you if you do not follow the narrative of CDC scheduled vaccines.

You could lose access to state funded education and private day care and education settings simply by exercising your right as a mom and dad.

Photo by Ed US on Unsplash Photo by Ed US on Unsplash loading...

Experts warn: privacy, parental rights, and informed consent at risk

Dr. Craig Wax called the show and discussed the forced reporting and how the database will essentially eliminate informed consent, not to mention that if the data is breached, your medical information is on full display.

Melanie from New Jersey Public Health Innovation PAC called to stress the need for public comments in order to show that there are thousands of parents across the Garden State.

She pointed out smartly that if these rules were in place during COVID we would have never known about how thousands of seniors died at the hands of incompetent and agenda driven government action.

As all our callers stressed, there is still time for you to weigh in and make public comments by going here.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Legal experts: massive code overhaul threatens businesses

John Coyle, a powerful, smart and effective attorney in Morris County, pointed out that almost overnight the entire code from top to bottom will change, for the worse.

More than 400 pages of changes which is so complicated that as John said you need a master legislator to interpret it.

This will impose new burdens on business and make "big brother" even bigger.

Your restrict religious freedom is in jeopardy. John and other attorneys are ready to sure on your behalf, but it should not come to this.

You'd think that at the very least, the state Health Department would recognize constitutional protections and try to avoid running afoul of the Laws Against Discrimination, but here we are.

Go to the website and join the thousands of us who will not sit by quietly as government bureaucrats and insider politicians come after our families and our faith.

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈