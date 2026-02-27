I don’t know about you, but I’m beyond ready to ‘spring forward’ into Daylight Saving Time.

The early sunsets in Standard Time are total bummers, so I’m ready to make them a thing of the past and drive home after work with at least some daylight.

In my opinion, we should just get rid of Standard Time, but that’s another story for another day.

When do we move our clocks forward?

The first day of Daylight Saving Time in 2026 will be on Sunday, Mar. 8, so get excited for a later sunset that evening.

At 2 a.m. on that day, the clocks will jump forward to 3 a.m., making us lose an hour of sleep.

Reminder for when we switch to Daylight Saving Time

While many devices (cellphones, computers, smart watches, etc.) will adjust automatically, don’t forget about the appliances that have to be adjusted manually.

Think specifically about microwaves, old-fashioned clocks, ovens, and so on.

Oh, and don’t we all have a slight panic attack when we get into our car for the first time after the clock change and think “Oh *word I’m not allowed to publish on this website*, did I get ready too early??”

Then it slowly washes over us that we just hadn’t adjusted our car clock yet.

It can’t just be me. Right?

Daylight Saving Time begins March 8, 2026

As nice as it is having it lighter later, there are some negative health side effects of the change that you should be aware of:

Be careful when the clock changes as we head into spring.

Here are 4 things you may not know about daylight saving time:

