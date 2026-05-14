Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

US Attorney's Office District of NJ logo US Attorney's Office District of NJ logo (US Attorney's Office District of NJ) (Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

💥Prosecutors said a fired worker remotely detonated a homemade bomb

💥Michael Takacs Jr. admitted planting the IED under his former boss's driveway

💥The blast sprayed nails and bolts up to 100 feet

WARMINSTER, Pa. — A Bucks County man admitted to setting off an explosive device under his former boss’s vehicle at her New Jersey home in an effort to intimidate her after he was fired.

Michael Patrick Takacs Jr., 44, of Warminster, said that after he was let go from his job in April 2025, he created an IED filled with explosive chemicals, pyrotechnics, and shrapnel, according to U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Robert Frazer.

He admitted to going to the woman's home in Delran, New Jersey, in the overnight hours of July 26, 2025, and setting the device under a vehicle in her home's driveway. Officials said he detonated it remotely, spraying nails and bolts for 100 feet, hitting her Ford Explorer.

Federal prosecutors detail homemade explosive device

Frazer said Takacs tried to cover his tracks by removing his license plate, wearing a mask, and leaving his cell phone at home.

Bridgeton schools building (Google Maps) loading...

BRIDGETON — This New Jersey school district has settled a $2.5 million lawsuit with a former student who accused her teacher of sexual abuse.

The accusations stem from more than 40 years ago, according to an unidentified woman. It's one of many cases filed after the New Jersey Legislature extended the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault to file civil lawsuits in 2019.

Though the lawsuit was first publicly reported on Monday by John Paff with transparencynj.com, the settlement was reached a year ago.

In court filings, the woman said she was groomed as a minor at a Bridgeton school from 1982 to 1986. The accused teacher, identified only as J.Y., was already dead when the lawsuit was first filed in May 2021.

Ocean County authorities are looking for the person who stole and used someone's debit in at least two different NJ places (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) Ocean County authorities are looking for the person who stole and used someone's debit in at least two different NJ places (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office via Facebook) loading...

💳 Toms River police said a stolen debit card was used at an ATM and a mall.

📸 Officials released surveillance images of the suspect.

⚠️ Investigators are warning residents to be cautious of suspicious bank calls and to verify any financial requests directly with their bank.

TOMS RIVER — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation involving a debit card theft last month, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. The card was stolen from a Toms River resident, police said.

Stolen debit card used at ATM and Menlo Park Mall

According to the Toms River Police Department, a suspect fraudulently used a stolen debit card at an ATM in the Upper Montclair area and at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison. Both transactions took place on April 18, according to police.

Toms River police have released surveillance images of the suspect. Click the link above to see if you recognize him.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill, top, President Donald Trump, Wawa gas station in Lawrence Township Gov. Mikie Sherrill, top, President Donald Trump, Wawa gas station in Lawrence Township (Governor's Office/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

⛽NJ gas prices are hovering around $4.50 a gallon as tensions with Iran continue, according to AAA.

⛽Monmouth County Republicans want to temporarily suspend New Jersey’s gas tax.

⛽Gov. Mikie Sherrill says the gas tax funds are critical for transportation infrastructure.

Two Monmouth County lawmakers are calling on their fellow lawmakers to temporarily suspend New Jersey's gas tax.

Gas prices have steadily increased since President Donald Trump began an attack on Iran. The country has blocked shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes. Gas Buddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says that until ships can pass freely through the Strait, prices will remain at their current levels.

Prices have been hovering around $4.50 per gallon for regular and $5.62 for diesel for the past week, according to AAA's gas price survey as of Wednesday.

One idea gaining in popularity to bring down gas prices is to suspend state and federal gas taxes. Republican Assembly members Vicky Flynn and Gerry Scharfenberger, both R-Monmouth, are on board to freeze New Jersey's 49.1 cents per gallon gas tax for gasoline and 56.1 cents per gallon gas tax for diesel.

“While Gerry and I continue to advocate for a permanent reduction of the gas tax and more transparency and oversight of how that money is spent, drivers need relief now. Let’s give our residents even a temporary fix to the state’s perennial affordability crisis,” Flynn said. “Any little bit helps.”

Any change to the gas tax must originate in the New Jersey Legislature. However, if a bill were to make it to Gov. Mikie Sherrill's desk, she would likely not sign it.

The Democrat blamed Trump for driving up prices with a "disaster and crisis" in the form of a war he cannot explain, nor see a clear way out. New Jersey's gas tax has a specific purpose and goes into the Transportation Trust Fund.

NJ biggest layoffs May 2026 - NJ sees more than 600 layoffs in the first week of May 2026 (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

New Jersey is already on pace to top 2025's grim job losses under new Governor Mike Sherrill. Thousands of layoffs were announced during her first 100-days, and there is no sign of stopping.

The New Jersey Department of Labor was notified of hundreds more job cuts just this week spanning the biotech, hospitality and financial services sectors.

Companies are required to inform the state of coming layoffs, and this week's notices include:

Embassy Suites by Hilton, Parsippany

JPMorgan Chase, Jersey City

Amicus Therapeutics, Princeton

Spirit Airlines also announced layoffs in Newark as a result of the airline going out of business.

In all, 364 job cuts were announced in addition to the thousands already announced this year.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early May, the total was over 6,600. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Click the link in each parade listed for additional information.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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