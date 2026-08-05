Staten Island’s beloved roast beef spot is headed to Monmouth County
If you’re looking for the ultimate comfort food, look no further than On a Roll, a modern, fast-casual known for its signature hot roast beef on fresh-baked rolls..
The flagship location, opened in November 2022, is on Staten Island in 2656 Hylan Boulevard. Soon, they’ll be opening up in Monmouth County, according to their Instagram.
Featuring the original family recipes that customers know and love, this will be the restaurant's first franchise location. They want to be more than just a restaurant; they want to build a brand with unique, bold flavors, strong familial roots, and a meal that will keep people coming back.
On a Roll is coming to Manalapan, NJ
The owners take pride in how they prepare their food everyday, having worked in the restaurant business for over four decades.
Their burgers arrive fresh daily. The frying is done in 100% soy oil, using no trans-fat and no cholesterol. Plus, they bake their own Kaiser rolls each day.
Seafood items are cooked in a totally separate fryer.
On a Roll’s menu consists of sandwiches like the hot roast beef sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, hamburger, deli sandwiches, turkey burger, and the crispy fish fillet sandwich.
They also have sides like corn fritters, crispy shrimp, loaded fries, circle fries, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings, in addition to many others.
With dreams of further franchising, they thanks their “amazing customers, employees, family, friends and franchise partners.”
No definitive address nor opening date has been announced, but they encourage to stay tuned to their social media for updates.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.