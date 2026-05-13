💥Prosecutors said a fired worker remotely detonated a homemade bomb

💥Michael Takacs Jr. admitted planting the IED under his former boss's driveway

💥The blast sprayed nails and bolts up to 100 feet

WARMINSTER, Pa. — A Bucks County man admitted to setting off an explosive device under his former boss’s vehicle at her New Jersey home in an effort to intimidate her after he was fired.

Michael Patrick Takacs Jr., 44, of Warminster, said that after he was let go from his job in April 2025, he created an IED filled with explosive chemicals, pyrotechnics, and shrapnel, according to U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Robert Frazer.

He admitted to going to the woman's home in Delran, New Jersey, in the overnight hours of July 26, 2025, and setting the device under a vehicle in her home's driveway. Officials said he detonated it remotely, spraying nails and bolts for 100 feet, hitting her Ford Explorer.

Federal prosecutors detail homemade explosive device

Frazer said Takacs tried to cover his tracks by removing his license plate, wearing a mask, and leaving his cell phone at home.

The name of the victim or the company Takacs was fired from was not disclosed by officials.

Frazer said Takacs pleaded guilty to one count of transporting an explosive with the knowledge and intent that it would be used to intimidate an individual and used unlawfully to damage and destroy property.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 8, 2026.

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