One of my favorite restaurant chains, Ruth’s Chris, is set to open later this month in Newtown Square in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Ruth’s Chris is a favorite of mine because you know what you are going to get when you walk in. The service, food and atmosphere are enjoyable and above the standard of other steak chains. I have been to over 20 Ruth’s Chris locations in nine states and they all have been an enjoyable experience.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

While Ruth’s Chris is on the expensive side, it is a place for a special occasion, a business dinner or an escape from the normal dinner or lunch doldrums.

Ruth’s Chris originated in 1927 in New Orleans by entrepreneur Chris Matulich, with Ruth Fertel taking over the legendary restaurant in 1965 and hiring an all-woman staff, the first at any upscale restaurant. The official name change to Ruth’s Chris happened in 1976. Ruth was a stickler about details and making sure that the dining experience you had at Ruth’s Chris was the finest dining experience you ever had. It was an enormous success.

She started to expand the number of restaurants and Ruth’s family eventually sold the business with those strict standards attached to the contract of sale. After all the family stated, Ruth’s name was and will be in those restaurants.

To date there are over one hundred Ruth’s Chris restaurants around the world.

The new Ruth’s Chris in Newton Square will have over 8,500 square feet, including an open dining room, an expensive bar, an outdoor seating area, and of course, room for private events.

As for food, I recommend the New York strip, the 40-ounce tomahawk rib-eye, along with an excellent choice of seafood appetizers. Bring your appetite and enjoy the new Ruth’s Chris.

I just may see you there.

LOOK: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey Looking to sample some local beers near you? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈