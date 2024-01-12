New highly rated steakhouse opens in Monmouth County, NJ

There is a feeling you get sometimes when you cannot wait to open a present or can’t wait to head to a destination or attend an event. That feeling exists for the enthusiastic owners and chefs of Ember & Eagle at the Sun Eagles Golf Club in Eatontown, NJ.

A pop-up version of the soon-to-come full-blown world-class steakhouse has opened at the golf club located on Fort Monmouth grounds.

When I hear the term pop-up, I get a little taken aback and I am not excited because the term means temporary and quickly put together.

That term does not apply to the current steak house Ember & Eagle, which has all the accouterments of a full-service steakhouse and is getting high praise from the customers who have enjoyed what the steakhouse has to offer.

At the Sun Eagles Golf Club, they are going through renovations for a new clubhouse, banquet facilities and a proper new home for their steakhouse.

Currently, they have transformed one of their entertainment facilities into a wonderfully comfortable, appealing space to serve as a pop-up location for Ember & Eagle.

The menu, food and service are getting rave reviews, and they are off to a great start in presenting themselves as a serious steak house in Monmouth County.

They have an appealing seafood tower, fish choices, and of course steak, chops, and sides. While the menu is limited, the choices on the menu are appealing. Prices are a little high but show me a good steak house that is not.

You do not have to be a member of the golf club to enjoy this steakhouse. I plan to visit very soon, I’ll let you know how it was, but I have a feeling I’m going to enjoy my experience.

