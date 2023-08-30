Best place to get a filet mignon in New Jersey (Opinion)

I love red meat. And so do you.

Don't let the absurdity of veganism and "fake meat" distract you.

Plants are not meat.

The only plant meat I will eat is the meat that results from a grass-fed cow. That said, there are several places in New Jersey where you can get a great steak.

Meat is good for you and you should be eating more of it! I've written about some of NJ's great butchers and local farms that you can shop for your next delicious animal-based meal.

As Jodi and I make our way around the state supporting candidates, knocking on doors, visiting small businesses and spreading the message of common sense solutions to fins our great state, we find ourselves eating out more than not.

If you're gonna eat out, it may as well be steak!

Certainly, can't do it all the time, but for that special night, business meeting or just to treat yourself once in a while, a steak is what's for dinner.

Three go-to places:

Cooked perfectly with the right amount of char. (order it rare!)

Enjoy dinner in a lively atmosphere (it's a must-have experience) and then visit the butcher shop for your next at-home steak

Traditional steak house, big steaks — outstanding service, food and atmosphere

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom