Grilling mistake some in NJ make that may cause explosion

Let's face it, does grilling season in New Jersey ever really end? Yes, spring and summer are certainly the biggest seasons for it, but fall also has its fair share of cookouts.

And although backyard gatherings typically don't happen during the winter months, it's not uncommon to still see grills fired up every now and then. But let's face it, Summer is by far the true season for a great backyard barbecue.

This is why it makes sense that National Barbecue Month happens to occur in May. Especially here in New Jersey when the weather is in that sweet spot for a great gathering of family and friends.

Not to be outdone, July is National Grilling Month. Needless to say, as soon as those longer, warmer days begin, we're just itching to get outside and fire up that grill.

But did you know that there is a wrong way to get started? In fact, making this common mistake may lead to a quick explosion and a trip to the hospital.

And as if that wasn't enough, there's also a danger when it comes to cleaning your grill. They're all common mistakes that so many make without realizing it. But don't worry, we'll break it all down for you.

As long as you take the proper precautions, you'll be able to minimize any risk of causing any harm to you or others. Here's a look at a few of those actions most do without realizing the risks.

