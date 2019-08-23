BBQ Ribs and Beans are perfect for Labor Day — Foodie Friday

Henry and I have such a great time making these Foodie Friday videos, and sharing our "Lab Tasted" recipes with you!

With summer coming to an end, and the NFL season about to kick off, we're bringing back one of our most popular dishes: Barbeque Ribs and Beans. I love this recipe because it comes from my mother and it mirrors the transition from summer to fall. It combines grilling (summer) and slow cooking (fall). These fall-off-the-bone ribs were a must for all of our summer BBQs and football tailgates.

You'll start with a dry rub for the ribs and giving them a nice char on the grill, then lay them in a slow cooker with baked beans and you have a featured meal for your BBQ, or a great take-along dish to a friend's house!

You can even kick it up with some spicy mini corn muffins.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it's made!

Shopping List:

One rack pork ribs (or more if you're feeding a big crowd!)

1 large (or three small) cans of your favorite baked beans

2 bottles of your favorite BBQ sauce

Olive oil

For the Rub:

Two Tbsp. coarse salt

Two Tbsp. coarse ground pepper

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. ground thyme

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

More from New Jersey 101.5: