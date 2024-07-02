NJ’s favorite Fourth of July food is very surprising

We are officially halfway through 2024 and before we know it, we’ll be getting ready for the back-to-school season and the holidays, but before all of that, we still have two months of summer to enjoy. And nothing says summer like the Fourth of July.

The holiday sits on a perfect day this year as Thursday can make for a 4-day weekend (if you’re able to take Friday off as well), so there’s plenty of time to enjoy the Fourth festivities.

Whether you’re heading to the shore or having a BBQ party, this weekend is about fireworks and food. It’s become part of the culture of celebrating our great country.

The big question is, what do you cook? What’s your go-to BBQ food for the Fourth?

You can’t go wrong with your typical burgers and hot dogs but what about everything else?

Time2play.com shared what one dish every state looks forward to the most on this holiday.

I won’t lie, New Jersey’s answer surprised me. I was expecting an easy answer like potato salad as our state’s favorite Fourth of July food, but no go.

Only 9 states claim that side dish as their favorite including our neighbor state of Pennsylvania.

For other surrounding states:

New York’s favorite Fourth of July food is:

Coleslaw

Delaware’s and Connecticut’s favorite Fourth of July food is:

Macaroni Salad

Rhode Island’s favorite Fourth of July food is:

Grilled Corn

Maryland’s favorite Fourth of July food is:

Deviled Eggs

More food items on this list are fried chicken, roasted potato, smoked ribs, and smoked brisket, but still none of these are New Jersey’s favorite.

If you love to chow down on baked beans while celebrating our independence, you would be eating the Garden State’s favorite Fourth of July food.

It's not my first choice, but definitely on theme.

You can see the rest of the map HERE.

And if you're looking for something else to add to your BBQ menu, check out these flatbread recipes:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.