Best BBQ in New Jersey — You Decide

We're at it again. Another chance for you to decide who gets the prize for the best BBQ in the Garden State.

I made ribs the other night, yes, they were fantastic, recipe HERE. The conversation turned to great places around NJ to get good pork ribs and brisket.

I always bring up my friends Maurice and Reggie, who opened and owned 1911 Smokehouse in Trenton, now also open in Willingboro and in Terminal A at Newark Airport.

1911 is one of the best for sure.

We heard from listeners throughout the show and have compiled a list of the best.

Let's get voting. Instead of a click poll, if you want to vote for your fave, send a note through the NJ 101.5 app chat to Producer Kristen (it's free).

Local Smoke BBQ in Cookstown

Kingfish in Shamong

The Amish at the Columbus Flea Market

Bearded One BBQ in Monroe

Big Ed's in Matawan

Boss Hog in South Plainfield

The Real Deal BBQ in Clinton

Mission BBQ in Robbinsville

Mutiny BBQ Company in Asbury Park

Whole Hog Cafe in Medford

Minuteman BBQ in Morristown

Sweet Carolina Barbecue in Toms River

Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant Beach

