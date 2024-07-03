Best BBQ in New Jersey — You Decide
We're at it again. Another chance for you to decide who gets the prize for the best BBQ in the Garden State.
I made ribs the other night, yes, they were fantastic, recipe HERE. The conversation turned to great places around NJ to get good pork ribs and brisket.
I always bring up my friends Maurice and Reggie, who opened and owned 1911 Smokehouse in Trenton, now also open in Willingboro and in Terminal A at Newark Airport.
1911 is one of the best for sure.
We heard from listeners throughout the show and have compiled a list of the best.
Let's get voting. Instead of a click poll, if you want to vote for your fave, send a note through the NJ 101.5 app chat to Producer Kristen (it's free).
Local Smoke BBQ in Cookstown
Kingfish in Shamong
The Amish at the Columbus Flea Market
Bearded One BBQ in Monroe
Big Ed's in Matawan
Red, White, and Que in Greenbrook
Boss Hog in South Plainfield
The Real Deal BBQ in Clinton
Mission BBQ in Robbinsville
Mutiny BBQ Company in Asbury Park
Whole Hog Cafe in Medford
Minuteman BBQ in Morristown
Sweet Carolina Barbecue in Toms River
Jersey Shore BBQ in Point Pleasant Beach
