One of my favorite events and mouth-watering experiences happens July 12th – July 14th, 2024, in North Wildwood, New Jersey at the New Jersey State Barbecue Championship.

The three-day open-air festival has a championship barbecue competition that is sanctioned by the prestigious Kansas City Barbecue Society, the world’s largest sanctioned group of barbecue enthusiasts. This is a serious competition and the best in barbecue come out to compete.

These competitors have worked year-round to get ready for this competition. I am amazed how the barbecue team works like clockwork with each participant knowing their role in collectively putting out great barbecue. The finished product is impressive.

There are also live cooking and barbecue demonstrations along with special events and the best barbecue food and drink vendors allowing you to imbibe in their award-winning barbecue. Come hungry to this festival because you are going to eat!

There are craft vendors and displays and an enjoyable Anglesea Blues Festival which has local, regional, and national blues talent performing on the big stage.

The proceeds from the entire event benefit the Anglesea Volunteer Fire Department. The folks at the Anglesea Fire Department were always so gracious to me when I came down to do my show from there, they are good people.

This was one of my favorite events, make a trip down to the festival and enjoy what it has to offer.

You can smell and taste some of the best barbecue in the country and have a good time doing it!

