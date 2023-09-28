Earlier this week the subject of burgers came up and of course we were flooded with calls about places we need to check out.

During the conversation about one food group (yes, burgers are their own group) we migrated into the area of BBQ.

So far, the top-rated BBQ place in New Jersey seems to be 1911 Smokehouse in Trenton.

Started by two brothers Maurice and Reggie, they are known for full meat platters including their famous beef brisket. The smoker that makes the best meat around is chained up in the back of the restaurant and is aptly named, 'Boss Hog'.

I can speak to the food at 1911 directly as it was our go-to place when I taped my show on Fox TV, 'Chasing News with Bill Spadea,' in Trenton for seven years.

A caller mentioned a place on Route 33 called Bearded One BBQ, which is a food truck in Monroe.

I drive past it often but haven't ordered anything yet.

It's certainly on the list.

Hit us up on the NJ101.5 app and send me a chat through the app so I can list your favorite BBQ here on the website!

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with.

