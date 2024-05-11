Most restaurants and bars cater to a wide demographic so that they can capitalize on people coming into their front doors. That is not the case with Park Social, a new restaurant, bar and social club geared to women.

Sabrina Boudreau-Gullace and her husband Matt Gullace who own the Asbury Ale House in Asbury Park have plans to transform the Al Ponte Italian restaurant and turning it into a bar, restaurant and social club that caters to women.

The new venture is Park Social and if renovations go as scheduled the property is expected to open sometime in July of this year.

According to an interview in the Asbury Park Press the couple said that there is really nothing around this area that targets women and provides the full atmosphere, dining, and cocktail experience that women will enjoy. Diners can expect custom booths, fringed chandeliers, and cocktail creations that all appeal to women.

In the interview Sabrina stated that they wanted a place where women can get away from the sports bar entertainment feel and create a place for women where they can let their hair down and have some fun.

The club also plans to do special women only events, they will have inspirational speakers, mixers, burlesque shows, and other events that women would enjoy. The Park Social Club will be open at 5:00pm and stay open late in the evening.

Another different opportunity pops up for socializing.

Have a fun time ladies.

