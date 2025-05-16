🚨A van carrying four people from Monmouth County veered across the median

🚨A car driven by a New Jersey high school football coach hit the van

🚨Three people in the van and the driver of the car were killed in the crash

Three people from Monmouth County were identified as victims of a fiery crash that also killed a New Jersey teacher on the Taconic State Parkway in New York.

New York State police identified Odenis Balladares Martinez, 20, of Neptune, Harrison Mauricio Reyes Rivera, 34, of Long Branch, and Bryan Aguilar Castillo, 45, of Asbury Park as passengers in a 2014 Ram ProMaster van headed south around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The van crossed the median into the northbound lanes and was struck by a Honda sedan driven by Robert Violante, 45, of Granite Springs, New York. He was a teacher at Bergenfield High School, where he was the head football and spring track coach.

Robert "Rob" Violante, exterior of Bergenfield High School Robert "Rob" Violante, exterior of Bergenfield High School (Bergenfield School District) loading...

Services for Violante, nicknamed "Coach V," is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Directors in Mount Kisco, New York.

The driver of the van, Yader A. Reyes, 50, of Long Branch, is hospitalized in critical condition as of Friday morning.

