🚨 A southbound Ram ProMaster crossed into the northbound Taconic State Parkway

🚨 It struck a northbound Honda sedan, overturned and burst into flames

🚨 The Honda was driven by Bergenfield coach Robert Violante

BERGENFIELD — A beloved New Jersey high school track and football coach was killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash on the Taconic State Parkway in New York.

New York State police said a Ram ProMastrer van traveling south crossed the median into the path of a northbound Honda sedan. Three people in the van were killed after it overturned and caught fire. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver of the Sprinter was hospitalized in critical condition.

Bergenfield school superintendent Christopher M. Tully identified the driver of the Honda as Robert Violante, who was on his way home. Known as "Coach V," many often compared him to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in the movie "Kindergarten Cop." In the classroom, Violante was a special education teacher in an elementary behavioral disabilities classroom

"His unexpected loss is deeply felt across our entire school community, and we know that Bergenfield High School and our town will never be the same without him," Tully wrote in a letter on the school's website. "'Coach V' was more than just a teacher and coach — he was a mentor, a father figure, and a true friend to so many. He always put students first and believed in helping them reach their highest potential."

Map shows locations of Bergenfield, NJ and New Castle, NY Map shows locations of Bergenfield, NJ and New Castle, NY (Google Maps) loading...

'More than a coach'

Violante coached the football team since 2011 and transformed the team into a contender, according to Tully. He also coached the spring track team.

"He was more than a coach, he was a mentor, father figure, and a source of strength for our students and community. His impact as head football coach and Dean of Students will never be forgotten," Mayor Arvin Amatorio said.

Grief counselors were at the school to assist students and staff through the grieving process.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire The smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in a forest of Ocean County on April 22, 2025, could be seen for miles, including from the coast. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5