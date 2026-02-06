New community-driven cafe now open in Bergenfield, NJ
Do you ever watch old episodes of the show "Friends" and get a little jealous of the sense of community and togetherness the gang has when they’re sitting in Central Perk?
It’s a place where they would go for tasty coffee, a friendly staff, and a good hang. It was cozy and familiar.
What if I told you there’s a new cafe in the Garden State that seems to match that experience?
SEE ALSO: NJ reacts to a county awarding itself the pizza crown
Running Latte Cafe in Bergenfield, NJ
Running Latte Cafe just had its soft opening at the end of January in Bergen County.
The owners share the vision of running a cafe with an emphasis on community, service, quality, and (of course) the love of coffee.
Their soft launch menu includes various coffee options that you can personalize with syrups and add-ons, Columbian specialty drinks, Matcha lattes, sandwiches, avocado toast, arepas, and chia bowls.
SEE ALSO: This NJ restaurant gem was just named one of the best in the U.S.
Not just coffee, it’s a vibe
In addition to building a presence in the community with their specialty coffee beverages, the family-run business aims to host neighborhood events and ultimately become a go-to spot for book clubs and even running clubs.
The vision is to be more than just a place to “grab and go,” it’s a hangout spot.
Running Latte Cafe is located at 189 N. Washington Ave in Bergenfield, NJ
Cafe hours as of writing this:
Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The coffee shop is closed on Mondays.
10 things we do in Jersey that other states just won't understand
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for February (in chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.