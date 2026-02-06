Do you ever watch old episodes of the show "Friends" and get a little jealous of the sense of community and togetherness the gang has when they’re sitting in Central Perk?

It’s a place where they would go for tasty coffee, a friendly staff, and a good hang. It was cozy and familiar.

What if I told you there’s a new cafe in the Garden State that seems to match that experience?

Running Latte Cafe in Bergenfield, NJ

Running Latte Cafe just had its soft opening at the end of January in Bergen County.

The owners share the vision of running a cafe with an emphasis on community, service, quality, and (of course) the love of coffee.

Their soft launch menu includes various coffee options that you can personalize with syrups and add-ons, Columbian specialty drinks, Matcha lattes, sandwiches, avocado toast, arepas, and chia bowls.

Not just coffee, it’s a vibe

In addition to building a presence in the community with their specialty coffee beverages, the family-run business aims to host neighborhood events and ultimately become a go-to spot for book clubs and even running clubs.

The vision is to be more than just a place to “grab and go,” it’s a hangout spot.

Running Latte Cafe is located at 189 N. Washington Ave in Bergenfield, NJ

Cafe hours as of writing this:

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The coffee shop is closed on Mondays.

