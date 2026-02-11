Growing up I thought that a proper ramen meal was from the microwavable Cup Noodles that you can buy for $1.75. When I finally found out what a bowl of ramen was actually supposed to be… it blew my mind.

So I say the more easily accessible ramen noodle restaurants in the Garden State, the better!

One popular ramen restaurant will be moving from Westwood to Rutherford next month and locals are excited.

Tenmomi announced on their Instagram page that they will officially be opening their new location on March 2, 2026.

“Wait...I love this for you, but love it more for me. Welcome to the hood,” wrote one follower. “Wow that’s amazing!! Welcome to town,” commented another.

Tenmomi, run by Chef KC Gonzalez, had humble beginnings in 2022 as a pop-up in Rutherford before moving around to temporary locations in other towns, making this permanent move a full-circle moment for the restaurant.

New Tenmomi ramen restaurant

The new spot will start out beneath the Williams Center (15 Sylvan St. in Rutherford) for the next five years. After redevelopment, they will move up to the first floor, according to their announcement on social media.

Unlike the current Westwood location (which will be closed for good on Feb. 22), the new restaurant will be open seven days a week. An upgrade from the current schedule of five days a week.

Tenmomi’s Rutherford hours will be:

🍜 Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

🍜 Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

🍜 Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

🍜 Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

🍜 Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

🍜 Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

🍜 Sunday: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

In addition to more hours, Chef KC plans on expanding the menu items to enjoy. With his over two decades of experience in dining, the new offerings are sure to be tasty treats.

Thank you, Chef!

