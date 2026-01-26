This NJ restaurant gem was just named one of the best in the U.S.
It’s that time of year! Yelp has announced its annual list of the best restaurants across the country according to reviews left by customers on its site.
Showcasing the highest reviewed restaurants, food halls, diners, and fast-casual spots, among other eateries, Yelp took a deep dive to find what places were the favorites in the U.S.
One New Jersey restaurant made the Top 100 list, and it’s right in my hometown of Freehold.
Yelp ranked 618 in Freehold, NJ one of the top U.S. restaurants
Perfect for special occasions as simple as a birthday dinner or as formal as weddings, 618 knows how to be part of the party.
As described by the restaurant’s owner:
We are a modern rustic restaurant, bar and banquet facility in Freehold,NJ. We are proud to offer a menu that reflects seasonal availability with a creative style that appeals to a variety of palates.
Personally, I have to agree with the Yelp reviews that raved about the place.
I know people who got married there, I’ve attended work celebrations there, and it’s a go-to spot for birthday or anniversary celebrations among my family and friends.
Read More: What to know about Dill Dinkers' new pickleball club
618 is located at 618 Park Ave., Freehold, NJ.
They are open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday for your enjoyment.
Tuesday to Thursday: 4 to 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 4 to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 2 to 9 p.m.
618 is closed on Mondays.
