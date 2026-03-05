Dunkin’ just dropped their spring menu and NJ was so ready
Spring in New Jersey doesn’t officially begin until two things happen: someone wears shorts when it’s still 48 degrees… and Dunkin’ drops its seasonal menu.
Good news. Both have now happened.
After more than 3 feet of snow in Freehold, I know I’m ready for spring and most of New Jersey is too.
Dunkin’ officially rolled out its spring 2026 menu this week and they’ve gone a little bananas.
Full disclosure? Not a banana fan. But I’m so ready for winter to be over it’s still making me smile.
I know I’m in the weird minority on this banana hatred so this one’s for you.
Dunkin’s spring beverages
Leading the way is the new Banana Puddin’ Cloud Latte.
It’s a creamy espresso topped with a banana cold foam. (I’m happy you’re happy.) There’s also the Monkey Business Cloud Latte, a Bananarama Matcha Latte, and a Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte.
If you’re not bananas about bananas, don’t worry, there’s something for folks like us.
They just launched Dunkin’ Zero, which is a sugar-free energy drink in flavors like Tropical Mango, Blackberry Tangerine, and Juicy Peach.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Dunkin’ without comfort food.
Wedding Cake Munchkins will be available on March 20, a.k.a. National Proposal Day. Value deals are back too, including the beloved $6 meal combo that keeps mornings affordable even as everything else gets more expensive in this problematic state.
The real reason Jersey loves these seasonal drops? Because they signal a change. Longer days. Open car windows. Baseball is starting up. Putting away the snow shovel.
So if you need a sign that spring has arrived, skip the groundhog. We all have a serious beef with him right now anyway.
❄️ An open letter to the darn groundhogs who predicted winter for NJ ❄️
Just look for the line at Dunkin’.
2026 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ?
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.