A few weeks ago, Jodi and I visited Ocean County Vocational and Technical School in Brick.

The invitation was for Chef Umberto's Pizza Making Class.

Photo by Max Saeling on Unsplash Photo by Max Saeling on Unsplash loading...

A hands-on pizza class at a New Jersey vocational school

It was a fun event where we learned all about the "Mother Sauce" and using flour that is not bromated.

The great news is we took away a little sauce and some pizza dough. Yesterday, I took them out of the freezer and prepared a delicious pizza.

The trick was the sausage. I fried it to brown on all sides, then covered to make sure it was cooked through, then sliced it long ways.

Got that tip from one of the best pizza places in Jersey, Manville Pizza in Somerset County.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

Step-by-step: building the perfect homemade pizza

First, grate some Parmigianino Reggiano cheese on the dough and add salt, and red pepper flakes.

Then, spread the mother sauce on the pizza, leaving room for a sauceless crust, of course, then add the sausage slices and top with cheese.

Cook at 500 degrees for about 6-7 minutes.

I finish under the broiler for 2 minutes to get the cheese melty and a little browned.

Add a sprinkle of sea salt once you pull it out of the oven and add some fresh basil leaves.

Perfection.

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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