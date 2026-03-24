From pizza classes to charity, Jersey chefs step up

What’s Cookin’ Jersey Shore?

It's a great question, and it's also the page on YouTube for a charity run by my friend, Chef Umberto.

He was the owner of a terrific restaurant "Zi Marie's," now the chef spends his time promoting small business and picking winners in pizza contests across the northeast.

The charity if "Cooking for the Cause," they describe their mission the best on their website:

At Cookin' for the Cause, we are dedicated to improving the lives of those in need in our community. Our website is meant to be a hub of information about our organization, and we invite you to explore and learn more about the work we do, and how you can help us make a difference. Our grass roots initiative brings together a coalition of Star Chefs and small businesses to collaborate on events that raise essential funds and food for local nonprofits and those in need in our community. We believe in the power of community and collaboration to make changes that create a positive impact in the world.

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Hands-on pizza classes across New Jersey

Chef Umberto also holds classes around the Garden State to introduce aspiring chefs to great food and great kitchen techniques.

Jodi and I attended a class last week at the Ocean County Vocational and Technical School in Brick, it was all about pizza and the "Mother Sauce" from Chef Enzo Ferrante who is an actual pizza instructor, and yes, it's a fantastic pizza.

You can book Chef Enzo at Enzo.Ferrante@pfgc.com and the fresh, homemade Mozzarella.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

Mozzarella mastery and NJ food expertise

Chef Jill Falgiano showed us her amazing techniques on some of the best Mozzarella you can have.

She's also the national sales director for Losurdo Foods in Hackensack.

It was a great night with good people.

Stay tuned for details as I'm a judge at the next Pizza Wars at the Jersey Shore.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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