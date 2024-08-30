Spadea finally visits this Central Jersey pizza hot spot

For a couple of years now many listeners have been pushing me to get to Manville Pizza on Main Street in Manville, Somerset County.

My friend Manville Councilman Joe Devito made the final successful push. You remember Joe from his movie Asbestos City, which details to rich history of one of New Jersey's strongest communities.

This week, Jodi and I made our way to Manville Pizza. Wow. Well worth the wait. Great people, pizza, service, and exactly what you'd hope for in a neighborhood meet-up spot.

Anthony runs a great business and continues the legacy and success built by his father when the business launched in 1969. His wife Melissa sent us home with some of her homemade cookies...yes, THE BEST.

Anthony and Melissa have two sons, Vincenzo and Anthony Jr. and they will be ready to take on the business so Manville Pizza sees another five decades serving the community.

I also want to thank Anthony and Jennifer and their son Joey who own New World Pizza, another one of our favorites in Central Jersey.

Also great to see our friend and former colleague Craig Allen and his sister Cindy.

I want to thank Councilman Joe Devito for making the event happen and appreciate the intro to his family and friends including Doctor Bob. Also, a big thank you to listener Rosemarie who called the show and promised to bring fresh figs from the tree in her yard. She did, and they are awesome. Although she warned me not to eat too many in one sitting as I might get stuck at home and miss a few events.

I love Jersey. Back to the pizza, we bought a square pie, called "Charred Cup Pepperoni", of course I asked Anthony to add shaved Italian sausage to one side. Good call. And yes, shaved sausage tops crumbled every time.

Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

