Check out this new film about a great local Jersey town

Manville council member Joe Devito has a side hustle. In addition to serving his community as a local elected official, and teaching at Immaculata High School since 2005, he's now an award-winning filmmaker.

The Name of his new film is “The Asbestos City” and it premiered in May of this year. Joe's company is Mariano Films, LLC which is a motion picture company he opened in 2007. This documentary film captures the story of small-town America in Manville, New Jersey throughout and beyond the storm events of Hurricane Ida in 2021.

Manville is a borough in Somerset County, New Jersey incorporated in 1929 by the John’s, Manville Company which made asbestos. The goal of this film is to inspire, encourage, and engage people in Manville and Lower Somerset County to create a movement for NEW legislation regarding stricter stormwater management rules.

This film is really about the people of Manville and New Jersey showing what happens when neighbors work together amidst adversity and generational tragedy.

You can see the movie at the Reading Cinemas in Manville. For more information, click HERE.

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈