Dave Portnoy just had ‘good quality American pizza’ at this NJ spot

It’s always fun when Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy makes the rounds in New Jersey to review our pizza. You never know when he’ll stop by a favorite of yours.

Dave Portnoy in New Jersey

Manville, NJ residents will be delighted to hear that he was just in the area trying a slice from Manville Pizza & Restaurant.

He’s tickled by the town’s name, calling it “the home of men” several times throughout the review.

Manville Pizza & Restaurant

The family run restaurant has been around since 1969. In proper “bro” form, he also finds enjoyment in the year: “’69. Nice.”

Manville Pizza is located at 31 S Main St. in Manville, NJ

According to the restaurant’s website, they’re known for their Margherita Pizza.

Try it for yourself and see what the fuss is about. Don't miss out on french fries while ordering your pizza. It's a tasty way to bulk up your meal when you're extra hungry.

As he always does in his One Bite Reviews, Portnoy tried out Manville Pizza’s plain pie.

This is one of those neighborhood spots… if you lived in Manville, the home of men, you could eat this pizza happily your whole life, never know anything outside and be like ‘yeah, I love pizza.’

After going in for a few more bites, Portnoy figures out how he’s going to score the slice.

Good sauce. Good tang. 7.5. Good quality American pizza.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Manville Pizza & Restaurant in Manville, NJ: 7.5

Check out the full video here:

Consider yourself a Garden State pizza pro? Keep reading to see if you agree with some of Dave Portnoy’s previous pizza scores.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

