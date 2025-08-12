Predator NJ police chief sentenced to prison for ‘abhorrent’ sexual abuse
🔴 Disgraced former police chief not handcuffed at sentencing
🔴 Abuse and harassment went on for more than a decade
🔴 Justice only came after a township employee filed a lawsuit
MANVILLE — The head of a New Jersey police department has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for the horrific sexual abuse of officers and township employees.
Thomas Herbst, 57, was sworn in as the chief of the Manville police in October 2020. However, the accusations against him date back to at least 2009, long before he got the top position.
Herbst was sentenced in Superior Court in Somerset County on Monday.
In February, the disgraced former police chief was convicted of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree pattern of official misconduct, four counts of second-degree official misconduct, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.
After his sentence was handed down, Herbst was escorted out of the courtroom by sheriff's officers who did not place him in handcuffs, according to video posted on Facebook.
Years of abuse in Manville police department
According to a lawsuit filed by a former Manville Borough municipal aide, Herbst began his pattern of abuse in 2009.
At the time, Herbst was a lieutenant and the victim's supervisor. The lawsuit said that:
🔴 He touched her inappropriately and masturbated in front of her regularly;
🔴 He raped the borough aide 10 times in the police archive room, plus once more in a hotel parking lot
🔴 He later raped the victim at her home
Herbst was placed on paid leave after the accusations came to light.
Misconduct lawsuit sparks state investigation
The lawsuit brought forth an investigation by the Attorney General's Office that found there were two other female victims.
“Herbst allegedly established an unsafe toxic work environment for women where power was abused," Attorney General Matt Platkin said.
READ MORE: Report reveals NJ police misconduct in domestic abuse cases
The investigation also found that Herbst pressured one police officer for oral sex from the officer's wife in exchange for a promotion.
And Herbst also demanded explicit photos of a second officer's wife after the officer requested a schedule change.
Herbst must serve six years in state prison before he is eligible for parole, according to Platkin's office. After his release, Herbst must undergo parole supervision for life and he must register as a sex offender.
