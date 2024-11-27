Small price to pay for NJ lieutenant accused of menacing ‘helpless’ co-worker

🚨 Manville police officer settles lawsuit for $55,000

🚨 Former employee accused him of dangerous act

🚨 Attorney General's Office took over investigation into Manville police

MANVILLE — A borough police lieutenant has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused him of laughing while pointing a loaded shotgun at a woman who worked in the department.

In early September, Lt. Paul Meixner and the former borough employee reached a $55,000 settlement, John Paff with transparencynj.com first reported. Nearly $22,000 will go to her attorney costs.

Meixner has denied the accusations against him in the lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Somerset County in February 2022.

The longtime police lieutenant was placed on paid leave soon after the lawsuit was filed.

Meixner's name and picture are now missing from the directory on the police department's website. However, Acting Borough Administrator Traci Dillingham said he still works there.

"Lt. Meixner is still employed by the Borough of Manville and is still active on the payroll," Dillingham said. She did not clarify whether he was still on paid leave.

Accusations of aggravated assault in the workplace

According to the lawsuit, the disturbing conduct happened at the Manville police headquarters along North Main Street on Feb. 3, 2022.

Meixner took a loaded shot, cocked it, and pointed it at the woman who at the time was the executive assistant to the police chief, the lawsuit said.

He laughed as the woman feared she would actually be shot, the lawsuit said.

"He seemed to relish in the demonstration of power over an unarmed and helpless female and frightening her with a loaded weapon," the lawsuit said.

State investigators charge Manville police chief

Initially, the accusations against Meixner were included as a small part of a larger lawsuit against Manville Borough Police Chief Thomas Herbst. The chief was also suspended with pay.

The Attorney General's Office took over the investigation in July 2022. Herbst was charged last year with multiple counts each of sexual assault and official misconduct.

READ MORE: Attorney General investigating claims NJ police chief raped aide

“Herbst allegedly established an unsafe toxic work environment for women where power was abused. His conduct, as alleged, was unacceptable and criminal, and we expect to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law for these alleged abuses of the public’s trust," Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Herbst rejected a plea deal in May, the Bridgewater Patch reported.

