Cops chase tractor-trailer speeding across 4 highways in New Jersey
🚨A hit-and-run in Hillsborough sparks a multi-county police chase
🚨Truck reportedly hits 100 mph during the pursuit
🚨Chase ends in crash near Exit 6 on Route 78
A tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash led police on a pursuit across four highways in three counties.
Raritan Borough police said the truck was involved in a hit-and-run in Hillsborough around 5 a.m. Wednesday while headed north on Route 206.
Police began a pursuit because the truck was traveling "in a manner that posed an imminent threat to public safety," which continued onto Route 28 west, Route 22 west and Route 78 west.
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Truck reportedly hits 100 mph during dangerous pursuit
People on the I-78 Commiserator's Club Facebook page who said they witnessed parts of the pursuit estimated the truck hit speeds of at least 100 mph.
The pursuit ended when the truck hit a median guardrail near Exit 6 on Route 78 in Bloomsbury. The driver ran off but was eventually arrested and taken to a hospital.
The name of the suspect was not disclosed pending charges from Hillsborough, Raritan Borough and State Police.
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