🚨A hit-and-run in Hillsborough sparks a multi-county police chase

🚨Truck reportedly hits 100 mph during the pursuit

🚨Chase ends in crash near Exit 6 on Route 78

A tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash led police on a pursuit across four highways in three counties.

Raritan Borough police said the truck was involved in a hit-and-run in Hillsborough around 5 a.m. Wednesday while headed north on Route 206.

Police began a pursuit because the truck was traveling "in a manner that posed an imminent threat to public safety," which continued onto Route 28 west, Route 22 west and Route 78 west.

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"Dip" in the pavement on Route 78 east at milepost 5 (Tammy Shupp) "Dip" in the pavement on Route 78 east at milepost 5 (Tammy Shupp) loading...

Truck reportedly hits 100 mph during dangerous pursuit

People on the I-78 Commiserator's Club Facebook page who said they witnessed parts of the pursuit estimated the truck hit speeds of at least 100 mph.

The pursuit ended when the truck hit a median guardrail near Exit 6 on Route 78 in Bloomsbury. The driver ran off but was eventually arrested and taken to a hospital.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed pending charges from Hillsborough, Raritan Borough and State Police.

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