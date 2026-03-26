🚨Route 33 is shut down for over 12 hours

🚨Heavy police, SWAT, and emergency crews in Hamilton neighborhood

🚨Police officials have not yet explained what happened

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A large police presence closed a Mercer County highway for over 12 hours on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Township police closed Route 33 at Route 295 and Nottingham Way. Hamilton police on the department's Facebook page announced the situation was "successfully resolved" but the road remained closed for further investigation. The department did not disclose any details about the incidnet.

Road closures and traffic congestion on Thursday morning near Route 33 in Hamilton (Google Maps/Canva) Road closures and traffic congestion on Thursday morning near Route 33 in Hamilton (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

An eyewitness on social media described a large police presence, including police, fire, ambulances, and a SWAT team, all in the area of Vincent Avenue. Other witnesses said residents of several homes were told to stay put.

Hamilton's Nottingham High School said buses could be late or not arrive at all because of road closures

Neither Hamilton police nor the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office responded to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Thursday morning.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

Closure point on State Steet in Hamilton Thurs., March 26. 2026 Closure point on State Steet in Hamilton Thurs., March 26. 2026 loading...

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