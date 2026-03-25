Sometimes you get to take a break from the grind of events and broadcasts and spend some valuable time helping kids.

My friend Dereth, who is the principal at the George E. Wilson Elementary School in Hamilton, Mercer County, invited me to a special event at the school.

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A Hamilton school event focused on building young readers

The event, "Real Men Read," is part of an ongoing effort at the school to encourage kids to develop a love for reading.

The gym was packed and 10 volunteers lined up to take a group of kids to a classroom to read and discuss a book.

I let the staff choose the book and they picked "Enemy Pie." Fun book, easy to share with a K-5 class, and a great message.

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Community support makes NJ school programs thrive

Special thanks to the volunteers who spent their dinner hour reading to the kids and the teachers who organized another fantastic and successful event!

Special thanks to Mrs. Mel Vernon and Mrs. Brittany Gero, as well as Maschio's Food Service for catering one of my favorite meals, "Breakfast for Dinner."

If you have a special event at your school and would like help or promotion, hit me up on the New Jersey 101.5 App Chat.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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