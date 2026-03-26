🚨16-year-old stabbed 7 times near a Bergen County police station

🚨 Family says repeated warnings to school officials about threats were ignored

🚨 Aunt publicly blasts police and leaders, demanding accountability and protection

HACKENSACK — Hours after her 16-year-old nephew was brutally stabbed in front of the police station, a woman blasted police and the school about what she said was the latest incident in an ongoing situation.

Luz Diaz said the teen, whom she identified to CBS New York as Yadreison Diaz, was stabbed seven times on Tuesday. She told the City Council hours later that he had been in surgery for three hours and had received a blood transfusion.

Diaz said that before the stabbing, she tried to report previous incidents to school administrators, who told her they could not get involved because most of the incidents happened outside the school.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office told CBS New York that a 16-year-old was found with stab wounds at the intersection of Banta Place and State Street, across the street from the police department. The agency did not respond Wednesday afternoon to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the stabbing.

Family says warnings to school officials were ignored

Diaz said the same group that stabbed her nephew went to his home wearing masks before driving a black BMW with covered license plates. She said administrators who were shown pictures of a previous attack on her nephew told her they would investigate and call her.

"You guys need to do something because we pay a lot of taxes for the police department," Diaz told the City Council at Tuesday night's meeting. "I heard they were close by when this happened. It was close to here. This is so sad."

After the couple finished speaking, Mayor Caseen Gaines offered "blessings and well wishes" but did not comment about the specifics of the incident. Councilman Philip said that while he doesn't know the particulars of the case, the city is there to protect kids and the schools. Other members said they were sorry about what happened to Yadreison Diaz.

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