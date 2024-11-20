Jury finds man guilty in NJ post Super Bowl attack
🏈Junior Suriel-Gonzalez was asked to leave a restaurant after Super Bowl 58
🏈Suriel-Gonzalez swung a beer bottle over an employee's head
🏈Manville police took Suriel-Gonzalez into custody the next day
MANVILLE — Maybe he was a 49ers fan.
A man who threatened an employee at a Manville bar after the Super Bowl game on Feb. 11 and then fled was found guilty by a jury on Monday after a week long trial.
Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said Junior Suriel-Gonzalez, 38, of Manville became violent after being asked to leave a restaurant and attacked an employee with a beer bottle swinging it over the worker’s head.
Suriel-Gonzalez fled the bar in his own vehicle but was taken into custody the next day.
Five year prison term possible
The jury found Suriel-Gonzalez guilty of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and disorderly persons simple assault.
The name of the establishment was not disclosed in a release about the conviction.
Suriel-Gonzalez faces up to five years in New Jersey State Prison. He will be sentenced on Jan. 10.
