Jury finds man guilty in NJ post Super Bowl attack

MANVILLE — Maybe he was a 49ers fan.

A man who threatened an employee at a Manville bar after the Super Bowl game on Feb. 11 and then fled was found guilty by a jury on Monday after a week long trial.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said Junior Suriel-Gonzalez, 38, of Manville became violent after being asked to leave a restaurant and attacked an employee with a beer bottle swinging it over the worker’s head.

Suriel-Gonzalez fled the bar in his own vehicle but was taken into custody the next day.

Five year prison term possible

The jury found Suriel-Gonzalez guilty of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and disorderly persons simple assault.

The name of the establishment was not disclosed in a release about the conviction.

Suriel-Gonzalez faces up to five years in New Jersey State Prison. He will be sentenced on Jan. 10.

