Jury finds man guilty in NJ post Super Bowl attack

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 58 2/11/24 (AP Photo/Abbie Parr), Junior Suriel-Gonzalez (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

🏈Junior Suriel-Gonzalez was asked to leave a restaurant after Super Bowl 58

🏈Suriel-Gonzalez swung a beer bottle over an employee's head

🏈Manville police took Suriel-Gonzalez into custody the next day

 

MANVILLE — Maybe he was a 49ers fan.

A man who threatened an employee at a Manville bar after the Super Bowl game on Feb. 11 and then fled was found guilty by a jury on Monday after a week long trial.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said Junior Suriel-Gonzalez, 38, of Manville became violent after being asked to leave a restaurant and attacked an employee with a beer bottle swinging it over the worker’s head.

Suriel-Gonzalez fled the bar in his own vehicle but was taken into custody the next day.

Junior Suriel-Gonzalez (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)
loading...

Five year prison term possible

The jury found Suriel-Gonzalez guilty of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and disorderly persons simple assault.

The name of the establishment was not disclosed in a release about the conviction.

Suriel-Gonzalez faces up to five years in New Jersey State Prison. He will be sentenced on Jan. 10.

